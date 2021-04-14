Training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units, which may be preparing to stage terrorist attacks in Russia and other countries, are deployed across Ukraine with the support of the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units, which may be preparing to stage terrorist attacks in Russia and other countries, are deployed across Ukraine with the support of the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"At the suggestion of Western sponsors, training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units have been deployed on the territory of Ukraine. It is possible that the 'graduates' of these centers will seek preparing terrorist attacks not only in Russia, but also on the territory of other states," Patrushev said at a meeting on ensuring national security in Crimea.