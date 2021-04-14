UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Centers For Sabotage Units Deployed In Ukraine At West's Suggestion - Patrushev

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Training Centers for Sabotage Units Deployed in Ukraine at West's Suggestion - Patrushev

Training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units, which may be preparing to stage terrorist attacks in Russia and other countries, are deployed across Ukraine with the support of the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units, which may be preparing to stage terrorist attacks in Russia and other countries, are deployed across Ukraine with the support of the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"At the suggestion of Western sponsors, training centers for sabotage and reconnaissance units have been deployed on the territory of Ukraine. It is possible that the 'graduates' of these centers will seek preparing terrorist attacks not only in Russia, but also on the territory of other states," Patrushev said at a meeting on ensuring national security in Crimea.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia May

Recent Stories

MNAs call on Omar Ayub, discuss gas issue in Karac ..

7 seconds ago

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak banned 8 ..

9 seconds ago

Pesco holds E.Katchery to address consumers' compl ..

11 seconds ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

6 minutes ago

Research in Arctic Continues Despite International ..

6 minutes ago

PSG and Chelsea wait to discover Champions League ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.