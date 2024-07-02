Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China

The training course for the New Gwadar International Airport being constructed in Gwadar, Balochistan province, has been completed in Hainan, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The training course for the New Gwadar International Airport being constructed in Gwadar, Balochistan province, has been completed in Hainan, China.

It provided a comprehensive understanding of airport operations, Chinese aeronautical regulations, airport management, aviation safety, aircraft maintenance, security and logistics," said Subhash Chader, senior assistant director of communication, navigation, and surveillance in the electronics engineering division of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA).

Muhammad Qayyam Khalid, senior deputy director of commercial development and cargo operations with the PCAA, said,

"The technological innovation and infrastructure at Hainan's airports are a testament to the province's remarkable progress in recent decades.The unique architecture of the airports reflects careful planning and design to meet the needs of travelers."

During the training course, participants visited Hainan Free Trade Port's one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base to explore potential cooperation opportunities with Pakistan in related industries, China Daily reported.

With a total investment of about 1.62 billion Yuan ($220 million) and a footprint of about 15 hectares, the one-stop maintenance base aims to leverage the policy advantages of the port to expand the aircraft maintenance market.

It aims to become a high-level, intelligent, one-stop aircraft maintenance platform serving the global market. Khalid said Pakistan and Hainan can collaborate on aircraft maintenance services, leveraging the province's expertise and facilities to support Pakistani airline companies.

The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan is one of the pivotal projects under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Construction began in 2019. The airport has entered the final phase of flight calibration testing, signaling that the project is about ready to commence operations.

The development of the airport is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for people in the Balochistan region of western Pakistan. It will have a substantial impact on the economic development of Gwadar and surrounding regions.

