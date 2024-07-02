Open Menu

Training Completed For New Gwadar International Airport In Hainan, China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China

The training course for the New Gwadar International Airport being constructed in Gwadar, Balochistan province, has been completed in Hainan, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The training course for the New Gwadar International Airport being constructed in Gwadar, Balochistan province, has been completed in Hainan, China.

It provided a comprehensive understanding of airport operations, Chinese aeronautical regulations, airport management, aviation safety, aircraft maintenance, security and logistics," said Subhash Chader, senior assistant director of communication, navigation, and surveillance in the electronics engineering division of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA).

Muhammad Qayyam Khalid, senior deputy director of commercial development and cargo operations with the PCAA, said,

"The technological innovation and infrastructure at Hainan's airports are a testament to the province's remarkable progress in recent decades.The unique architecture of the airports reflects careful planning and design to meet the needs of travelers."

During the training course, participants visited Hainan Free Trade Port's one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base to explore potential cooperation opportunities with Pakistan in related industries, China Daily reported.

With a total investment of about 1.62 billion Yuan ($220 million) and a footprint of about 15 hectares, the one-stop maintenance base aims to leverage the policy advantages of the port to expand the aircraft maintenance market.

It aims to become a high-level, intelligent, one-stop aircraft maintenance platform serving the global market. Khalid said Pakistan and Hainan can collaborate on aircraft maintenance services, leveraging the province's expertise and facilities to support Pakistani airline companies.

The China-aided New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan is one of the pivotal projects under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Construction began in 2019. The airport has entered the final phase of flight calibration testing, signaling that the project is about ready to commence operations.

The development of the airport is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for people in the Balochistan region of western Pakistan. It will have a substantial impact on the economic development of Gwadar and surrounding regions.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan China Road Gwadar Progress 2019 Market Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing

Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing

2 seconds ago
 PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Paki ..

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhan ..

4 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnes ..

Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..

8 minutes ago
 3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 minutes ago
 Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for co ..

Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in ..

Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city

3 minutes ago
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling ac ..

Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on re ..

3 minutes ago
 No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violen ..

No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader

3 minutes ago
 Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha ta ..

Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

20 seconds ago
 Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant ..

Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB

22 seconds ago
 TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World