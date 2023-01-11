UrduPoint.com

Training Course For Ukrainians To Operate Patriot Systems Confirms US Involvement- Antonov

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 07:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Pentagon's decision to train the Ukrainian military to operate Patriot missile defense systems confirms the involvement of the United States in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"The decision of the US military department to organize a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is another confirmation of Washington's de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Nazi criminals from Kiev," Antonov said while commenting on the upcoming training course in the United States for Ukrainian servicemen to operate Patriot missile defense systems.

