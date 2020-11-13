(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The launch of a training missile from the Alcantara space center in the Brazilian Maranhao state was aborted after a fire broke out, Brazilian news agency Globo reported, citing the country's air force, adding that the blaze was quickly brought under control

The incident transpired on Thursday morning.

The scheduled launch of the training missile from the Alcantara space center was to occur as part of the testing of operational equipment that began on November 9.

"All security measures were taken and none of the specialists was exposed to risk. After the interruption of the launch, there was a small fire that was quickly brought under control. The commission will be appointed to investigate the causes of the incident," the air force said on Thursday.

In 2003, the VLS-1 missile exploded at the Alcantara space center, killing 22 people. The cause of the disaster remains unclear.