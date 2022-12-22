Training of Ukrainian Forces on Patriot Systems to Take Several Months - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The training of Ukrainian troops on how to operate Patriot air defense systems is going to take several months, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"Patriot does require training and we expect it will take several months to ensure Ukrainian forces have the training they need to employ it successfully," the official said during a press briefing.

The Department of Defense is currently considering several locations for the training, which is scheduled to start very soon, the official added.