Training Of Ukrainian Pilots By French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) France can start training Ukrainian pilots "right now," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We have opened the door for the training of Ukrainian pilots, training can begin now," Macron told the TF1 broadcaster.

At the same time, the president did not confirm that France is ready to supply Ukraine with military aircraft.

"Today, the training and repair of already delivered weapons are the main tasks. France will continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition and repair the weapons already delivered," Macron added.

