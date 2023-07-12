Open Menu

Training Of Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets To Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The training of Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets could take six to eight months, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The training of Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets could take six to eight months, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Western countries had agreed to form a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

During a discussion at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ollongren said that she believed the training could take six to eight months. She noted that the timeline depended on the pilots' experience and their command of the language.

The minister added no further details as to the training time for engineers and other personnel.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had agreed on the starting date of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, adding that the training would start in August and that the Netherlands had pledged to contribute to strengthening Kiev's air defense and artillery.

