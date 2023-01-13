Training of Ukrainians on Bradleys to Begin in Germany Next Week- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The training of Ukrainian military personnel on how to operate Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles will begin next week in Germany and will last rather weeks than months, US Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"So, on the joint maneuver training, combined arms training, Bradleys, it should start next week in Germany," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We anticipate that that training will take weeks, not months, but I'm not going to get into the specific numbers of weeks or months."