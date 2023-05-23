UrduPoint.com

Training On F-16s Won't Be Far From Ukraine, Likely In Europe - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Training on F-16s Won't Be Far From Ukraine, Likely in Europe - Kirby

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets will likely take place in Europe, not far from Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets will likely take place in Europe, not far from Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We are going to start to provide training for Ukrainian pilots that will likely occur in Europe, not far from Ukraine, just like we've done so many other training for Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian servicemen, and women, most likely in Europe," Kirby told CNN.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe White House Women From

Recent Stories

Interns from different higher education institutio ..

Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional develo ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and sup ..

Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and supply agreement with Estonia&#03 ..

6 minutes ago
 VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems ..

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Arm ..

Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Army Chief

3 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visitin ..

SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

2 minutes ago
 High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, ..

High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.