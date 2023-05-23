The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets will likely take place in Europe, not far from Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets will likely take place in Europe, not far from Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We are going to start to provide training for Ukrainian pilots that will likely occur in Europe, not far from Ukraine, just like we've done so many other training for Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian servicemen, and women, most likely in Europe," Kirby told CNN.