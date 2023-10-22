Open Menu

Training Plane Crash Injures 2 In India's Maharashtra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Training plane crash injures 2 in India's Maharashtra

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A trainee pilot and an instructor were injured after a training plane crashed on Sunday in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.

The training plane of a private aviation academy crashed near Gojubavi village in the Pune district, about 245 km southeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

"A training aircraft belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy today crashed near Gojubavi village. In the accident, a trainee pilot and an instructor on board suffered injuries," a police official said.

"Both of them have been rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable."

This is the second incident in recent days.

On Thursday, another training aircraft of the same training academy crashed near Katfal village in Pune during a similar training session, injuring the pilot and co-pilot.

Meanwhile, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an investigation into the crash.

