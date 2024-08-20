Trainspotters To Trump Whisperers: Contenders For Japan PM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A surfer, train enthusiast, and 'Trump whisperer' are among nearly a dozen competitors vying to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when he steps down next month.
AFP looks at the leading likely candidates to be leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) -- and therefore premier -- ahead of a September 27 party vote.
The liberal
Taro Kono, currently Japan's minister for digital transformation, is an experienced and outspoken reformist who was defeated by Kishida in the last leadership race in 2021.
US-educated Kono, 61, has held multiple minister jobs including defence and foreign affairs.
Thirteen years after the Fukushima disaster, he has softened his opposition to nuclear power in order to meet growing energy demands from data centres and AI.
By LDP standards, he has liberal-leaning views, backing same-sex marriage, more immigration and supporting married women retaining their Names.
He has 2.5 million followers on X, as well as 79,000 on his English-language account. Kono also donated his kidney to his politician father -- a former LDP president.
"I have experienced so many cabinet positions," Kono told a recent news conference. "I am hoping that one day I can make the most of this experience."
