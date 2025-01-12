Tram Collision In France's Strasbourg Injures 20
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, the authorities said.
The trams collided near Strasbourg's main train station, one of the busiest in France outside of Paris.
In 1994, Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce trams, after the service closed in 1960.
Since the re-introduction, there have been no major accidents.
"Twenty people" have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, citing a preliminary estimate. He added that the cause of the accident had not yet been established.
A large security perimeter was set up in front of the station, where numerous ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
Paramedics and firefighters were loading injured people secured on stretchers into ambulances.
Strasbourg's Mayor Jeanne Barseghian and other top officials rushed to the station, where a video posted by a witness on social media showed a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in a tunnel near the station.
One of the trams appears to have derailed as a result of the impact.
Located in the historic region of Alsace, Strasbourg is the official seat of the European Parliament.
