UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tram Driver Attacked In France's Dijon After Asking Two Passengers To Wear Masks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:08 PM

Tram Driver Attacked in France's Dijon After Asking Two Passengers to Wear Masks

A tram driver was assaulted on Thursday evening after he had reminded two passengers of mandatory mask-wearing in public transport as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease, local authorities reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A tram driver was assaulted on Thursday evening after he had reminded two passengers of mandatory mask-wearing in public transport as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease, local authorities reported on Friday.

According to the InfosDijon information website, the attack happened during a stop at one of Dijon's central stations. The tram driver saw two passengers leaving the train without masks and reminded them of the obligatory mask-wearing. In response they attacked him.

"Prefect of the Cote d'Or condemns the attack on the Divia [transport agency in Dijon] tram driver yesterday evening in #dijon," the local prefecture tweetedб adding that the investigation into the incident has been launched.

According to the information website, one of the passengers responsible for the assault was detained by police officers. The tram driver was taken to the hospital.

At the beginning of July, another assault happened in the southwestern French city of Bayonne when a bus driver asked a group of passengers to wear masks when in transport. The perpetrators beat him to death. The event has shaken the society.

Related Topics

Attack Police Driver Dijon July Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

54 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

1 hour ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

1 hour ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested duri ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.