A tram driver was assaulted on Thursday evening after he had reminded two passengers of mandatory mask-wearing in public transport as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease, local authorities reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A tram driver was assaulted on Thursday evening after he had reminded two passengers of mandatory mask-wearing in public transport as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease, local authorities reported on Friday.

According to the InfosDijon information website, the attack happened during a stop at one of Dijon's central stations. The tram driver saw two passengers leaving the train without masks and reminded them of the obligatory mask-wearing. In response they attacked him.

"Prefect of the Cote d'Or condemns the attack on the Divia [transport agency in Dijon] tram driver yesterday evening in #dijon," the local prefecture tweetedб adding that the investigation into the incident has been launched.

According to the information website, one of the passengers responsible for the assault was detained by police officers. The tram driver was taken to the hospital.

At the beginning of July, another assault happened in the southwestern French city of Bayonne when a bus driver asked a group of passengers to wear masks when in transport. The perpetrators beat him to death. The event has shaken the society.