Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - Transport Coordinator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Public transport traffic in Paris region will be partially stopped again on Monday after 21:00 local time amid mass riots caused by the death of a 17-year old teenager, IDF Mobilites, an office coordinating transport companies in the region, said.

"In consultation with (police prefecture) all trams and buses in Ile-de-France will be stopped no later than 9:00 p.m. this evening. This measure is renewed to ensure the safety of staff and passengers," the company wrote on Twitter.

On June 27, a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre shot dead a 17-year-old pizza delivery worker who had reportedly refused to obey an order during a driver's license check, sparking several days of rioting in a number of French cities.

The French Interior Ministry said that government and police buildings have been burned and about 3,800 cars were set on fire to date. According to data from the country's economy ministry, nearly 250 bank offices, 200 general stores and about 10 shopping malls have been looted. Special forces with helicopters and armed vehicles were deployed in several cities. A total of some 3,000 people were detained, including many juveniles.