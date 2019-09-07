Trans-Mexican Migrant Flow Down 56% in May-August - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Illegal migration flow from Central America via Mexico to the United States decreased by 56 percent over the past four months, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

"A program of increased attention to migration issues has been operating in the country since June. A wide range of government departments is participating in the program. For the period from late May to August, a series of measures allowed us to reduce the flow of migrants by 56 percent," Ebrard told reporters.

According to the ministry, the peak month for migrant influx was May 2019, when more than 144,000 people were seen on border with the United States. In August, their number reduced to 64.000.

The minister also noted the participation of the National Guard in solving problems of combating illegal immigration.

"Almost 15,000 people in the country's north and 10,500 on the southern border are involved in security and migration issues," Ebrard added.

In the first six months of 2019, 596,000 migrants traveled through Mexico to the United States. According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry estimates, the full-year figure may top 1 million.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration. Under the agreement, the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants in exchange for the US promise to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods.