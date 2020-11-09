(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Monday said that transatlantic relations will stand to gain with the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election in the US.

"I believe that transatlantic relations, multilateralism, will stand to gain without any doubt with Biden," the minister said in the interview with Spanish channel Antena 3.

The minister added that Biden's victory in the election will show that people do not want the confrontation and polarization that marked Donald Trump's presidency.

On November 3, the US held its presidential election. According to US media reports, Democrat Joe Biden won the elections by gaining over 270 electoral votes. He has already claimed his victory. Current President Donald Trump said that he did not agree with the election results and he would appeal them in courts.