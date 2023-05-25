Transavia to Cancel 210 More Flights for July, August Due to Aircraft Problems - Reports

Dutch airline Transavia will cancel another 210 flights for July and August due to technical problems with the aircraft, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Dutch airline Transavia will cancel another 210 flights for July and August due to technical problems with the aircraft, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday.

According to the airline, this will amount to under 2% of the total number of its flights, the broadcaster reported, adding that Transavia is still struggling with a shortage of aircraft in its fleet.

All passengers of canceled flights will be offered an alternative, according to NOS.

Earlier in the month, Transavia canceled 331 flights for June due to a continuing shortage of planes as well as maintenance problems. Later a representative of the airline told RIA Novosti that this decision was made due to a delay in the delivery of aircraft from the US aircraft rental company Air Lease Corporation (ALC), as well as a shortage of spare parts from Boeing.