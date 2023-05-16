UrduPoint.com

Transavia To Cancel More Than 300 Flights In June

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Transavia to Cancel More Than 300 Flights in June

Dutch airline Transavia will cancel 331 flights for June due to a continuing shortage of planes as well as maintenance problems, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Dutch airline Transavia will cancel 331 flights for June due to a continuing shortage of planes as well as maintenance problems, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Tuesday.

In total, 5% of the planned flights for June will not take place, and further cuts of 2% are also likely in July and August, the report said.

The airline reportedly found "a reasonable alternative" for most of the passengers affected.

"Passengers and partners who book with us must above all be sure that they will get the trip they want to make with our airline," Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In April and May, Transavia also canceled flights due to logistical problems.

Related Topics

Shortage April May June July August All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens all set for one-day series chall ..

Pakistan Shaheens all set for one-day series challenge

12 minutes ago
 ANP condemns attack on PBC, APP office

ANP condemns attack on PBC, APP office

3 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Political will needed at global level to address c ..

Political will needed at global level to address climate stress equitably: Sherr ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive: Over 7000 kids get OPV

Anti-polio drive: Over 7000 kids get OPV

3 minutes ago
 Ali Shehanshah Club wins All Punjab Kabaddi Tourna ..

Ali Shehanshah Club wins All Punjab Kabaddi Tournament

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.