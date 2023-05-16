Transavia to Cancel More Than 300 Flights in June

Dutch airline Transavia will cancel 331 flights for June due to a continuing shortage of planes as well as maintenance problems, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Dutch airline Transavia will cancel 331 flights for June due to a continuing shortage of planes as well as maintenance problems, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Tuesday.

In total, 5% of the planned flights for June will not take place, and further cuts of 2% are also likely in July and August, the report said.

The airline reportedly found "a reasonable alternative" for most of the passengers affected.

"Passengers and partners who book with us must above all be sure that they will get the trip they want to make with our airline," Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In April and May, Transavia also canceled flights due to logistical problems.