Transboundary Water Cooperation 'crucial' For Wider Regional Integration, Peace: Pakistan

Pakistan has underscored the need for transboundary water cooperation, which responds to the challenges of shared water resources, as the world faces rising water scarcity

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has underscored the need for transboundary water cooperation, which responds to the challenges of shared water resources, as the world faces rising water scarcity.

Speaking at the organizational session of next year's UN Water Conference, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, alternate permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that transboundary cooperation also plays a crucial role in promoting wider regional integration, peace and sustainable development.

The conference will be co-hosted by Senegal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will will be held in the UAE from 2-4 December 2026.

"This discussion is about present and future generations -- the clock is ticking and implementation remains the fundamental clock," the Pakistani envoy said.

In this context, he added, the forthcoming conference provides "an important opportunity to accelerate our collective efforts to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) no: 6"-- ensuring clean water and sanitation for all.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Water, Climate and Environment nexus, which particularly impacts the developing countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, should also form part of interactive dialogue at the conference.

"An increased focus on this nexus would allow for countries to share challenges, best practices and integrated solutions.", he said.

In Pakistan, "our ‘Living Indus’ and ‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiatives have multiple co- benefits of mitigation and adaptation, improved water quality, flood resilience, and biodiversity conservation."

