Transfer Of Afghan Funds To Terror Victims Will Require NY Court Ruling - US Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The transfer of frozen Afghan funds to victims of terror in the United States will require a New York court ruling, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The transfer of frozen Afghan funds to victims of terror in the United States will require a New York court ruling, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"These funds are currently subject to a writ of attachment and actually no distribution of the fund at all of any kind can happen without the authorization of a court in New York," the official told a briefing.

