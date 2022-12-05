Transfer of Control of ZNPP to Third Party Ruled Out - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) There can be no question of any transfer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) from the control of Russia or the transfer of control to some third party, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"There can be no talk of any withdrawal of ZNPP from Russian control or transfer of control over it to some third party," she said.

"The station is located on Russian territory and is fully controlled by Russia," Zakharova added.

"We proceed from the premise that only we are able to ensure the physical and nuclear security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the spokeswoman emphasized.