UrduPoint.com

Transfer Of Control Of ZNPP To Third Party Ruled Out - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Transfer of Control of ZNPP to Third Party Ruled Out - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) There can be no question of any transfer of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) from the control of Russia or the transfer of control to some third party, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"There can be no talk of any withdrawal of ZNPP from Russian control or transfer of control over it to some third party," she said.

"The station is located on Russian territory and is fully controlled by Russia," Zakharova added.

"We proceed from the premise that only we are able to ensure the physical and nuclear security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sind ..

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sindh University

1 hour ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Pla ..

Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

1 hour ago
 Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quar ..

Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

1 hour ago
 SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University ..

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government fo ..

Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government for 'Failed' Migration Policy - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.