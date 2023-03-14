UrduPoint.com

Transfer Of Nuclear Submarines To Australia Questions Nonproliferation Principle - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Transfer of Nuclear Submarines to Australia Questions Nonproliferation Principle - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The provision of nuclear submarines to Australia within the framework of the partnership of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia raises a lot of questions concerning nonproliferation, certain level of transparency is needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, also known as AUKUS, agreed to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines much faster than originally planned.

Later on Tuesday, the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Australia must reach an agreement with it ) regarding the transfer of conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines to the country under the AUKUS pact.

"In any case, there are a lot of questions related to the problems of nonproliferation and, of course, special transparency is needed here and it is necessary to answer the questions that arise," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a relevant question.

