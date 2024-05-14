Transfers, Postings Banned In WASA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has banned transfers and postings till the monsoon season.
He clarified that zero tolerance policy would be adopted on pending complaints received on citizen and CM portals and no compromise would be made in their redress. Presiding over a meeting held regarding speedy redress of complaints here Tuesday, he directed the officers to contact the complainant while taking up his complaint and he should be informed about the legal action taken on the grievance. After redress of the complaint, its status should be uploaded on the portal, he said.
He directed the officers to focus on drainage of stagnant water along main roads as it is necessary to prevent dengue larvae breeding.
He further said that there would be a complete ban on transfers in the Operations Directorates till the monsoon season, hence all officers and staff should perform their duties with dedication and hard work. The Managing Director said that the operations staff should remain active and vigilant to resolve complaints while all the machinery should be kept in functional mode.
Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar Khan and others were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
More Stories From World
-
UK summons Chinese envoy over 'interference', espionage15 minutes ago
-
Fistfights in Georgian parliament as 'foreign influence' bill looms44 minutes ago
-
Swiss nursery lets robot do the talking45 minutes ago
-
Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week54 minutes ago
-
French climber dies in Nepal, two Mongolians missing on Everest55 minutes ago
-
EU signs off on asylum overhaul55 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 57 with 22 missing1 hour ago
-
Chinese tech giant Alibaba posts 8% rise in revenue for past fiscal year1 hour ago
-
Dutch fine Fortnite maker for 'pressuring' kids with ads1 hour ago
-
Make Buddhism cool again: South Korea's controversial DJ 'monk'1 hour ago
-
Foxconn reports sharp rise in first-quarter net profit2 hours ago
-
Three French prison officers killed as inmate escapes from van: police source2 hours ago