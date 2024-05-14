Open Menu

Transfers, Postings Banned In WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Transfers, postings banned in WASA

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has banned transfers and postings till the monsoon season.

He clarified that zero tolerance policy would be adopted on pending complaints received on citizen and CM portals and no compromise would be made in their redress. Presiding over a meeting held regarding speedy redress of complaints here Tuesday, he directed the officers to contact the complainant while taking up his complaint and he should be informed about the legal action taken on the grievance. After redress of the complaint, its status should be uploaded on the portal, he said.

He directed the officers to focus on drainage of stagnant water along main roads as it is necessary to prevent dengue larvae breeding.

He further said that there would be a complete ban on transfers in the Operations Directorates till the monsoon season, hence all officers and staff should perform their duties with dedication and hard work. The Managing Director said that the operations staff should remain active and vigilant to resolve complaints while all the machinery should be kept in functional mode.

Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar Khan and others were present in the meeting.

