UrduPoint.com

Transgender Retired US Navy Seal Says Transition Destroyed His Life

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Transgender Retired US Navy Seal Says Transition Destroyed His Life

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Retired US navy SEAL Chris Beck said that he had destroyed his life by deciding to change gender and urged others to "wake up" about issues with transgender services in the United States.

Beck, who served in the US navy for over 20 years, became famous in 2013 after coming out as a transgender in a CNN show.

"Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it... Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I am not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help," Beck told conservative video producer Robby Starbuck in an interview in early December.

The retired SEAL also said that he took all the responsibility for his actions by going to CNN, though admitting that he was taken advantage of.

"I was very naive, I was in a really bad way, and I got taken advantage of.

I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me," Beck added.

During his interview, Beck also touched on the issue of gender clinics in the US, saying that their number has been increasing dramatically, which, he believes, poses threat to the health of children who might be unsure about their gender identity.

"As soon as (kids) go in and say, 'I am a tomboy or this makes me feel comfortable,' and then a psychologist say, 'Oh, you are transgender.' And then the next day you are on hormones ” the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles," Beck noted.

The retired SEAL was deployed 13 times and received dozens of medals for his service in the military, according to the New York Post.

Related Topics

Same New York United States December Post All

Recent Stories

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistanâ€™s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistanâ€™s default risk

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.