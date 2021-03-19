UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Transit of Russian Gas Through Ukraine Facilitates Europe's Energy Security - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine facilitates European energy security, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"From the German perspective, Ukraine holds a special place in the energy sector. Due to gas transit from Russia, which we prolonged in 2019, it contributes to the European energy security", Merkel said during the opening of the 4th German-Ukrainian business forum.

The chancellor said that Germany wants to support the modernization of Ukraine's energy sector, suggesting making use of the German experience when moving away from coal.

Merkel added that her country is still a big humanitarian donor for Kiev, mentioning Berlin's support of Ukrainian regions, which is "very important" to the chancellor personally.

The German-Ukrainian business forum, held this year online due to COVID-19 restrictions, is a platform for discussing and promoting economic relations between the two countries.

