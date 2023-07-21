Transit of Ships in Black Sea to Be Discussed During Possible Russia-Turkey Talks - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The issue of transit of ships in the Black Sea will be discussed during a possible future meeting between Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"I am sure that these issues (transit of ships) will also be part of the agenda. I think it is wrong to predict now. But the fact that such countries as Russia and Turkey have a special responsibility and role is without doubt," the diplomat told a press conference.

Vershinin also mentioned that Russia is ready to return to the grain deal if all conditions are fulfilled.