Transit of Ships Through Bosporus in South-North Direction Resumes - Directorate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The transit of ships through the Bosporus Strait in the south-north direction was scheduled to resume at 18:40 GMT, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety announced Saturday.

The Bosporus was temporarily closed for traffic due to an equipment malfunction on the Liberian-flagged 967-foot vessel CHENG MAY, carrying about 170,000 tons of coal.

"The vessel CHENG MAY was safely anchored in Ahirkapi, escorted by our tugs KURTARMA-1-5-10-11 and our boat KEGM-3, coordinated by our Istanbul Vessel Traffic Center. The Bosporus will be open for navigation in the direction 'south-north' from 21.40 (local time)," the agency said.

The Bosporus is a narrow strait that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara.