Transit of Vessels Through Dardanelles Resumes As Fog Clears - Traffic Service

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles, previously suspended due to heavy fog, has been resumed, Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Monday.

"The vessel traffic returned back to normal after the fog cleared," the service said in a statement.

Vessel traffic was suspended for over four hours on Monday due to heavy fog. The transit through the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended since Sunday.