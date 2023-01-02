UrduPoint.com

Transit Of Vessels Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Monday.

"The vessel traffic service of the Strait of Canakkale has informed ship captains via radio that they need to approach (the strait) from the north and the south and said that the transit of ships through the strait has been suspended in both directions starting 5:30 a.

m. (02:30 GMT)," the statement read.

The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts.

At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.

