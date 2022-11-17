Transit Resumption of Russian Ammonia Connected With Exchanging Prisoners - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he could agree to the transit of ammonia through Ukraine, provided that the issue of prisoner exchange is resolved according to the formula "all for all".

Russian Mission to the United Nations confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that talks between Russia and Ukraine on the Grain Deal extension are being held and that the parties are discussing the export of Russian ammonia through the Ukrainian territory, however, the final decision has not yet been taken.