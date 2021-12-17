UrduPoint.com

Transition Of Power In 2024 In Russia Not Being Discussed - Kremlin

Transition of power in 2024 in Russia is not being discussed at the working level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"At the working level, the transit issue is not on the agenda.

Firstly, we need to work, there are a lot of things to do, a lot of challenges. Problems with this COVID, we just talked about all the world's challenges related to COVID," Peskov told RTVI.

Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely have some preferences about his successor but the Russian people will decide who will become president.

