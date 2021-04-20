Transitional Period in Chad Will Last for 18 Months - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The transitional period in Chad, which was imposed after the death of President Idriss Deby, will last for 18 months, the military council said on Tuesday, also announcing the closure of land and air borders.

A transitional military council, led by the son of the late president, was established in Chad.

"The transitional military council ensures national independence, territorial integrity, unity, respect for international agreements and treaties, and also ensures a transition within 18 month," the council said in a statement, published on the presidential website.

The transitional military council also announced it would dissolve the cabinet and the parliament.

"Land and air borders are closed until further notice," the statement read on.

Apart from that, a nationwide curfew will be imposed from 18:00 p.m. until 05:00 a.m. local time.