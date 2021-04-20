UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transitional Period In Chad Will Last For 18 Months - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Transitional Period in Chad Will Last for 18 Months - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The transitional period in Chad, which was imposed after the death of President Idriss Deby, will last for 18 months, the military council said on Tuesday, also announcing the closure of land and air borders.

A transitional military council, led by the son of the late president, was established in Chad.

"The transitional military council ensures national independence, territorial integrity, unity, respect for international agreements and treaties, and also ensures a transition within 18 month," the council said in a statement, published on the presidential website.

The transitional military council also announced it would dissolve the cabinet and the parliament.

"Land and air borders are closed until further notice," the statement read on.

Apart from that, a nationwide curfew will be imposed from 18:00 p.m. until 05:00 a.m. local time.

Related Topics

Parliament Independence Chad From Cabinet Unity Foods Limited P

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

16 minutes ago

Holy Fire to Be Delivered From Jerusalem to Moscow ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Preparing Asymmetric Response to US Sanction ..

2 minutes ago

Chad Sets Up Transitional Military Council Headed ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Hails Deal Between Georgian Governmen ..

12 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks visits Badshahi Masjid, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.