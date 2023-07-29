Open Menu

Transitional President Of Burkina Faso Invites Russia To Build NPP In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Burkina Faso is interested in Russia building a nuclear power plant in the country, Burkina Faso's transitional president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore said on Saturday, adding that it would help Africa's western region generate the necessary energy.

"We need to generate energy, this is an important item on our agenda. If possible, we would like to create a small nuclear power plant in our country. We, being in the center of the western region (of Africa), are in a strategic position, and there is a shortage of energy in this region in general.

I think if Russia can strengthen its positions in this region, it will be able to generate energy for the whole region," Traore said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader is holding a final series of meetings with African leaders who traveled to St. Petersburg for the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum from July 27-28. Sputnik was an official media partner of the event.

