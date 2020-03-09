UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Translation Issues Arise Ahead Of Russian National Nikulin's Trial - Court Papers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:50 AM

Translation Issues Arise Ahead of Russian National Nikulin's Trial - Court Papers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A search is underway for an FBI linguist fluent in Russian ahead of the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by US authorities, court documents show.

"On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, defense counsel raised issues with respect to the accuracy of the government's translations of certain Russian language evidence for the first time ... As defense counsel will not stipulate to the accuracy of these translations, it will be necessary for the United States to call an FBI linguist to attest to their accuracy," the Sunday court papers say.

According to the court documents, a search is currently underway for such a linguist who would be available to testify during trial.

"As soon as a specific linguist is identified, the government will provide additional information," the documents say, specifying that the linguist should "be fluent in Russian, and most likely be an employee of the FBI.

"

The linguist will have to check the accuracy of the government's translation of a jail phone call between Nikulin and a woman identified as "Anya."

In October 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Nikulin's trial is scheduled for Monday, March 9. Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik that the trial could be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Jail Same Czech Republic United States March October Women Sunday FBI 2016 2020 Government Court Employment Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

8 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

9 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

9 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.