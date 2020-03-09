WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A search is underway for an FBI linguist fluent in Russian ahead of the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by US authorities, court documents show.

"On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, defense counsel raised issues with respect to the accuracy of the government's translations of certain Russian language evidence for the first time ... As defense counsel will not stipulate to the accuracy of these translations, it will be necessary for the United States to call an FBI linguist to attest to their accuracy," the Sunday court papers say.

According to the court documents, a search is currently underway for such a linguist who would be available to testify during trial.

"As soon as a specific linguist is identified, the government will provide additional information," the documents say, specifying that the linguist should "be fluent in Russian, and most likely be an employee of the FBI.

"

The linguist will have to check the accuracy of the government's translation of a jail phone call between Nikulin and a woman identified as "Anya."

In October 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Nikulin's trial is scheduled for Monday, March 9. Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik that the trial could be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.