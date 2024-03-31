Translation service fosters inclusivity at Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque is fostering inclusivity for Umrah performers and visitors from around the world through its translation service. This pioneering initiative aims to bridge language barriers and make the message of islam more accessible to the global Muslim community.

The comprehensive service offers translations in 10 languages, encompassing the live Friday sermon broadcast on FM radio. The authority also translates educational and religious lessons for online access on the Manarat Al-Haramain platform.

Visitors to the Grand Mosque can access translated resources as well, including books, brochures, signage, and electronic displays within the mosque. Translated copies of the Quran are also available for visitors.

The authority has established dedicated service locations within the Grand Mosque to ensure easy access for all. These locations, which include King Fahd Gate (Gate No. 79) and all prayer areas, offer multilingual support during two daily shifts – from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitors can receive assistance with inquiries and spatial guidance in their preferred language.