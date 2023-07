MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Transmashholding (TMH), a major Russian manufacturer of locomotives and passenger trains, will supply engines for the nuclear power plant under construction in El Dabaa, Egypt, the company's Chief Executive Officer Kirill Lipa told Sputnik.

Lipa explained that TMH is developing cooperation with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom in Africa, including as part of a memorandum signed in 2022.

"We share the same countries of foreign presence with Rosatom, in terms of their stations and our rolling stock - these are Turkey, Hungary, Egypt and others. Just the other day, a rather significant event took place - we began to implement a contract for the supply of engines manufactured by Kolomensky Zavod for the Egyptian nuclear power plant in El-Dabaa," Lipa said, adding that deliveries are expected in 2025-2027.

The TMH CEO added that there are also opportunities to attract local suppliers for the project.

A Rosatom source told Sputnik earlier this month that one of the important construction stages of Egypt's El Dabaa nuclear power plant, namely building the foundation plate of the turbine unit, was scheduled to start in October 2023 with the participation of Russia.

In 2015, Cairo signed an agreement with Moscow on cooperation in constructing Egypt's first nuclear power plant, in El Dabaa. In December 2017, the two countries also signed an appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the construction of the plant.