Transmission Rate of COVID-19 in Australia Declines to 2% - Minister for Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The transmission rate of COVID-19 infection in Australia has declined to 2 percent in recent days, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

According to statistic released by Australian media, starting from mid-March, the coronavirus transmission rate in the country has decreased from over 30 percent to about 5 percent.

"We have now reached ... transmission rate of approximately 2 percent," Hunt said at a press conference broadcast by Sky news Australia, adding that the trend had been observed over the past three days.

The minister specified that the transmission rate could increase at any moment. At the same time, he praised the efforts of the authorities in combating the pandemic.

According to Hunt, 313,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country and the closure of borders has helped to significantly reduce the spread of the infection. The main task at the moment is to take the transmission of the virus inside the country under control, Hunt stressed.

Australia has so far confirmed 5,977 COVID-19 cases and 49 fatalities.