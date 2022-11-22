Transneft Confirms Receiving Appeal From Belarus to Raise Tariff for Oil Transit by 39%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia's Transneft has received an appeal from Belarus to increase the tariff for oil transit by 39% in 2023, explaining the request by halving the turnover, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Belarus' Gomeltransneft Druzhba requested a 39% increase in tariffs for pumping oil through its the Druzhba pipeline section laying on its territory by sending a corresponding letter to Transneft.

"Indeed, Gomeltransneft Druzhba wrote to us about increasing the tariff by 39% from next year, justifying it with a halving of cargo turnover," Demin said.