Transneft Declines To Comment On Reported Disagreements Over Fate Of Contaminated Oil

Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

Russian state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft will not comment on reports about disagreements surrounding the company's plans to clean the contaminated oil from the Druzhba pipeline, Igor Demin, an adviser to Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft will not comment on reports about disagreements surrounding the company's plans to clean the contaminated oil from the Druzhba pipeline, Igor Demin, an adviser to Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Energy Ministry said that contaminated oil from the pipeline was already being mixed with clean oil in Ust-Luga port in the Russian Leningrad Region. Prior to that, media reported that such a procedure sparked debates among Russian oil companies that were concerned over its potentially negative impact on oil pricing and quality.

"We do not comment [on that]," Demin said at a press conference, labeling the information as "nonsense."

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.

Investigators suspect the tainted oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who wanted to cover up their theft of pure oil. Several people are currently being investigated in connection with the case.

