Transneft Plans To Increase Annual Export Capacity In Baltic To 52Mln Tonnes - CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian oil transportation giant Transneft plans to increase the capacity for exporting oil through the Baltic to 52 million tonnes per year, the company's CEO, Nikolai Tokarev, said.

"In the Baltic, we will increase up to 52 million tonnes, we know how to do it.

These works are also envisaged," Tokarev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering about plans to expand oil pipelines in the direction of the export ports of the Baltic and Novorossiysk.

In the near future, most likely in one or two years, this prospect will be implemented, he added.

In the Far East, Transneft increased the capacity of the port of Kozmino by 12 million tonnes to 42 million tonnes, today it is working at full capacity, he said.

In the first 11 months of 2022, Transneft received 4.5% more oil into the system than a year ago, exports grew by 20%, including seaborne exports by 25%, Tokarev said.

