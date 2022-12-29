(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian oil giant Transneft has received an application from Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.2 million tonnes for oil transit to Germany in 2023, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik.

"We have received an application from KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.2 million tonnes per year, of which 300,000 will be reserved for the first quarter. In the current schedule for January, there is no (application for) Germany, when it comes to the northern branch. There is only an application for Poland in the amount of 500,000 tonnes for Russian oil," Demin said.

He added that KazTransOil's application required an approval of the Russian Energy Ministry, since it provided for changes in the export schedule previously agreed by the Russian authorities.

"We have not received a response from them (the Russian Energy Ministry) yet, but there is still time, since an additional adjustment is possible in the second half of the month and later," Demin told Sputnik.

Belarus and Poland have agreed that pumping will start only on January 16, the Transneft spokesman recalled. Until that time, pumping will be halted, as Minsk plans to carry out in-line diagnostics. At the same time, Demin added that only the Kazakh pumping company had submitted an application, while shippers had not done it yet.