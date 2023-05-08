Transnistria Asks Russia to Increase Number of Peacekeepers Over Security Risks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The authorities of the breakaway Transnistria region have asked Russia to boost the number of peacekeepers, which may be justified given the rising security risks, Leonid Manakov, the head of the Official Representation of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) in Russia, told Sputnik.

"There is such an option, and it is justified given the security risks, including a terrorist threat, and stipulated by the documents adopted within the activities of the Joint Control Commission," Manakov said.

The diplomat added that the the personnel of the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the PMR might be expanded by the Russian nationals, who permanently live in Transnistria.