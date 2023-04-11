Transnistria Concerned About New Moldovan Drills Near Security Zone - Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev

Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told Sputnik on Tuesday that the breakaway republic was concerned about the new drills being carried out by the Moldovan army near the security zone on the border

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told Sputnik on Tuesday that the breakaway republic was concerned about the new drills being carried out by the Moldovan army near the security zone on the border.

"Only recently one exercise has ended, and another one is starting now and so on. Those are, in my opinion, not very good signs and gestures. Military exercises in the vicinity of the security zone are a subject of the special attention of the peacekeeping operation and the Joint Control Commission," Ignatiev said.

Moldova's defense ministry said that Blue Helmet peacekeepers of the 22nd battalion will be drilled to use Piranha-3H armored personnel carriers from April 10-14 at the Moldovan army's training grounds.

"I think that the complex militarization of Moldova is a very destructive phenomenon. Moldova is a country in a state of conflict.

The conflict is not settled, and, of course, to pursue militarization in such circumstances is a counterproductive and quite serious signal," the minister said.

The joint peacekeeping force is deployed on the border between Moldova and Transnistria close to the Ukraine border. It is monitored by the� Joint Control Commission and is comprised of 402 troops from Russia, 492 from Transnistria and 355 from Moldova, as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine. The peacekeepers are deployed at 15 stationary posts and checkpoints in key areas of the security zone.

Transnistria, whose population is 60% Russians and Ukrainians, has been seeking secession from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union. While Moldova has exercised no control over Transnistria since 1992, the breakaway republic is still not recognized internationally.