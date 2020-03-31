UrduPoint.com
Transnistria Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death

Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:07 PM

Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday reported the first death of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday reported the first death of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The positive COVID-19 result came back last night, after the woman died. Experts say the patient had diabetes and heart problems," the territory's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized with double pneumonia the region's main city of Tiraspol and stayed in a ward with a man who then tested positive for COVID-19. She was transferred to an infectious disease hospital on Sunday and died the next day.

Health authorities are now waiting for test results of a 59-year-old woman who likewise died from double pneumonia while on ventilator support on Monday in the city of Slobozia, 7 miles southeast of Tiraspol. She also suffered from diabetes.

