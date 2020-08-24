Transnistria Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Apparel Manufacturing Sites - Response Center

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:05 PM
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The breakaway region of Transnistria has registered an outbreak of COVID-19 at two garment manufacturing sites where a total of 25 infections were registered, the response center said on Monday.
"We have detected 25 cases of the COVID-19 infection at the republic's two garment manufacturers lately," the center said in a statement.
According to the center, the manufacturers will continue their operations under increased safety measures.
Transnistria has confirmed a total of 1,876 cases, including 59 fatalities.