Transnistria Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Apparel Manufacturing Sites - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The breakaway region of Transnistria has registered an outbreak of COVID-19 at two garment manufacturing sites where a total of 25 infections were registered, the response center said on Monday.

"We have detected 25 cases of the COVID-19 infection at the republic's two garment manufacturers lately," the center said in a statement.

According to the center, the manufacturers will continue their operations under increased safety measures.

Transnistria has confirmed a total of 1,876 cases, including 59 fatalities.