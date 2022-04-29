Transnistria Head, Moldovan Officials Discuss Security Issues in Light of Blasts- Tiraspol

President of the breakaway state of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky has met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian and National Security Advisor Dorin Recean to discuss security issues in the wake of recent explosions, Krasnoselsky's office said on Friday

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic. Later, two explosions hit the Maiac town in Transnistria's Grigoriopol district. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

"(The sides) discussed various aspects related to ensuring security, as well as topical issues of the negotiation agenda in the field of humanitarian and economic cooperation between Transnistria and Moldova," the office said in a statement.