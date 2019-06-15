Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Events in Moldova - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister of the breakaway Transnistria region in Moldova Vitaly Ignatiev said that Tiraspol was interested in a peaceful course of events in Moldova, noting that internal political crises in the "neighboring state" had become a regular phenomenon

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Foreign Minister of the breakaway Transnistria region in Moldova Vitaly Ignatiev said that Tiraspol was interested in a peaceful course of events in Moldova, noting that internal political crises in the "neighboring state" had become a regular phenomenon.

"Our position is that, of course, we are interested in stability in the neighboring state and in a peaceful course of events. And, of course, we are mainly interested in the negotiation process on a broad social and humanitarian agenda," Ignatiev said in the air of the First Pridnestrovian tv Channel.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Last week the pro-Russian Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus. The ACUM co-chair, Maia Sandu, was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline.

The Court ordered to temporarily deprive country's President Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialists party and the ACUM bloc.

Transnistria is a region where 60 percent of the population are Russians and Ukrainians. The region broke away from Moldova in 1990, fearing that the country would reunify with Romania after the collapse of the Soviet Union. This decision triggered a war, which ended in 1992. However, the issue remains unresolved and Transnistria continues to be an unrecognized state.

Since 1992, peacekeepers have been deployed to maintain stability in the security zone in Transnistria. The mission comprises military personnel from Moldova, Transnistria and Russia as well as Ukrainian observers.

The Transnistrian settlement negotiations under the "5+2" format include Moldova and Transnistria as the sides to the conflict; Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as the mediators; and the United States and the European Union as the observers.