UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Leader Will Ask Russia To Recognize Republic When Conditions Are Ripe

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:43 PM

Transnistria Leader Will Ask Russia to Recognize Republic When Conditions Are Ripe

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik he is ready to ask Moscow to recognize Transnistria after serious negotiations and when conditions are ripe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik he is ready to ask Moscow to recognize Transnistria after serious negotiations and when conditions are ripe.

Back in 2006, over 97% of Transnistrians who voted in a referendum supported joining Russia, Krasnoselsky recalled.

"But again, this is a political component. One has to be ready for recognition. We are ready for it, as we are a nation, with all the branches of government, with our own Currency, our own economy and our own finances.

Recognition is a technical issue," Krasnoselsky said.

The Transnistrian leader emphasized that he is "not a populist" and does not consider it proper to push for recognition.

"This is a serious issue. Even an appeal is already a serious step. Therefore, I will first discuss all these issues and then make statements. If conditions are ripe, I will certainly do it," Krasnoselsky added, asked if he will ask the Russian government to recognize Transnistria in case of securing victory in the presidential elections in December.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.