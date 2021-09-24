Transnistria Leader Will Ask Russia to Recognize Republic When Conditions Are Ripe

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik he is ready to ask Moscow to recognize Transnistria after serious negotiations and when conditions are ripe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik he is ready to ask Moscow to recognize Transnistria after serious negotiations and when conditions are ripe.

Back in 2006, over 97% of Transnistrians who voted in a referendum supported joining Russia, Krasnoselsky recalled.

"But again, this is a political component. One has to be ready for recognition. We are ready for it, as we are a nation, with all the branches of government, with our own Currency, our own economy and our own finances.

Recognition is a technical issue," Krasnoselsky said.

The Transnistrian leader emphasized that he is "not a populist" and does not consider it proper to push for recognition.

"This is a serious issue. Even an appeal is already a serious step. Therefore, I will first discuss all these issues and then make statements. If conditions are ripe, I will certainly do it," Krasnoselsky added, asked if he will ask the Russian government to recognize Transnistria in case of securing victory in the presidential elections in December.