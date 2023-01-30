Transnistria, Moldova May Hold Diplomats' Meeting on February 17 - Foreign Minister

The foreign minister of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vitaly Ignatiev, said on Monday he had invited Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian for talks on February 17 and is awaiting a response

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The foreign minister of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vitaly Ignatiev, said on Monday he had invited Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian for talks on February 17 and is awaiting a response.

"The meeting should take place on the territory of Transnistria. We have already invited the Moldovan side. Twice. I hope that I will receive confirmation from Chisinau in the coming days. We are discussing the date. It will probably be February 17. I think the sooner the better. But Chisinau cannot (meet) earlier (than that)," he said on air on the Pervyi Pridnestrovsky tv channel .

He added that the work of industry expert groups needed to be intensified, since they had not met up in full this year yet.

Ignatiev and Serebrian last met in Chisinau on December 2, 2022.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to suppress the region's independence movement by force, Transnistria became de facto a territory not controlled by Chisinau.