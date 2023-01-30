UrduPoint.com

Transnistria, Moldova May Hold Diplomats' Meeting On February 17 - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Transnistria, Moldova May Hold Diplomats' Meeting on February 17 - Foreign Minister

The foreign minister of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vitaly Ignatiev, said on Monday he had invited Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian for talks on February 17 and is awaiting a response

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The foreign minister of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vitaly Ignatiev, said on Monday he had invited Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian for talks on February 17 and is awaiting a response.

"The meeting should take place on the territory of Transnistria. We have already invited the Moldovan side. Twice. I hope that I will receive confirmation from Chisinau in the coming days. We are discussing the date. It will probably be February 17. I think the sooner the better. But Chisinau cannot (meet) earlier (than that)," he said on air on the Pervyi Pridnestrovsky tv channel .

He added that the work of industry expert groups needed to be intensified, since they had not met up in full this year yet.

Ignatiev and Serebrian last met in Chisinau on December 2, 2022.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to suppress the region's independence movement by force, Transnistria became de facto a territory not controlled by Chisinau.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chisinau Independence Romania Moldova February December TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Senators urge for joint session of parliament on r ..

Senators urge for joint session of parliament on recent wave of terrorism

1 minute ago
 Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for upgradi ..

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for upgrading Karakoram Express on patter ..

1 minute ago
 Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns ..

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns mosque attack in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused for hara ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused for harassing SU's student

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account for Remarks by Zelenskyy's Adv ..

4 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly ele ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.