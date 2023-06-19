TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Transnistria is monitoring the situation at the borders with Ukraine and Moldova in order to exclude attempts to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik.

"The competent authorities are vigilantly monitoring the situation on the borders with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as within Transnistria, in order to exclude any attempts of sabotage and terrorist acts," Krasnoselsky said.

On March 9, the ministry of state security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) said that a terrorist attack against the PMR's officials had been prevented in the city of Tiraspol and that the attack had been prepared under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Anatoly Guretsky, Prosecutor of the PMR, said that the investigation established the preparation of another terrorist attack against an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) delegation on February 14.

"We remain open to the joint investigation (of the terrorist attacks) with international representatives. The main idea that we are transmitting to the world community is the need to comprehensively analyze the situation, draw conclusions and make common efforts to prevent repeated terrorist attacks against peaceful Transnistria," Krasnoselsky told Sputnik.